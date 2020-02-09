CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nabors Industries worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 297,620 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $2.17 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

