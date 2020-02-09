CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

