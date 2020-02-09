CoreCommodity Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 72,325 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 11,366,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $70,203,000 after buying an additional 3,073,118 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OAS opened at $2.37 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $761.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OAS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.