CoreCommodity Management LLC Increases Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 453.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 133.8% in the third quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW Group stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.01. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.