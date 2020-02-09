CoreCommodity Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Also, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $775,604.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 564,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,604.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,638 shares of company stock worth $17,636,404 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

