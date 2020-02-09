CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 19,802 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,607 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 410,751 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,089,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,010,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,247,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAG shares. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.