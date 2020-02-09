CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $895.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Adecoagro SA has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.31 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro SA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

