Deepak Chopra Sells 1,017 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,601,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

