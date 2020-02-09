Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a positive rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

