Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) Insider Michael (Mick) Evans Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) insider Michael (Mick) Evans sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

Shares of EMR stock opened at A$0.05 ($0.03) on Friday. Emerald Resources NL has a twelve month low of A$0.04 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of $140.23 million and a P/E ratio of -15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.04.

About Emerald Resources

Emerald Resources NL engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Cambodia, Australia, and the United States. The company primarily explores for and develops Cambodian gold projects comprising a combination of 100% owned granted licenses, applications, and earn-in & joint venture agreements covering a combined area of 1,442 square kilometers.

