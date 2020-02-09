Eneco Refresh Ltd (ASX:ERG) Insider Sells A$24,723.00 in Stock

Eneco Refresh Ltd (ASX:ERG) insider Chiau Thuan Teh sold 369,000 shares of Eneco Refresh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$24,723.00 ($17,534.04).

Chiau Thuan Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Chiau Thuan Teh sold 77,000 shares of Eneco Refresh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$5,159.00 ($3,658.87).

On Thursday, January 16th, Chiau Thuan Teh sold 36,476 shares of Eneco Refresh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$2,443.89 ($1,733.26).

On Friday, December 27th, Chiau Thuan Teh sold 36,600 shares of Eneco Refresh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$2,452.20 ($1,739.15).

On Thursday, December 19th, Chiau Thuan Teh sold 31,000 shares of Eneco Refresh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$2,077.00 ($1,473.05).

On Monday, December 16th, Chiau Thuan Teh sold 79,000 shares of Eneco Refresh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$5,293.00 ($3,753.90).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.60. Eneco Refresh Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of A$0.08 ($0.05).

About Eneco Refresh

Eneco Refresh Ltd produces and distributes bottled water and accessories in Australia. It offers Refresh Pure Water bottled water in 350 ml to 15 liter packs for home and office deliveries, as well as 5 liter packs for sale in Woolworths supermarkets in Queensland, New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, and Western Australia; superoxygenated water under the Oxyfresh name; 15 liter and 19 liter bulk bottled water under the Goldfields name; and spring water under the Sunshower Springs brand.

