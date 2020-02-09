Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.35. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $151.51 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.71.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.