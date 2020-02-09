Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

EL opened at $208.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $151.51 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

