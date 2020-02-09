FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

