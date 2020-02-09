Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) COO Maria A. Grasso Sells 4,000 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $589.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4,876.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

