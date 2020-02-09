Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after buying an additional 2,228,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.60 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

