Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CEO Buys $56,600.00 in Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,972,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine.

