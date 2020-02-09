Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $671,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $362.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $39.04.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 124.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 158.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.