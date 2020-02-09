HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,875 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.16% of HD Supply worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in HD Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $41.52 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

