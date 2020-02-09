Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

