iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ICAD. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 411,648 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 30.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

