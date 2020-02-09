Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Imperial Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target lowered by Imperial Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 178,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

