Insider Buying: Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Trudy Vonhoff acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$35.41 ($25.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,949.90 ($27,624.04).

ASX CCP opened at A$37.02 ($26.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. Credit Corp Group Limited has a twelve month low of A$20.41 ($14.48) and a twelve month high of A$37.15 ($26.35). The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$32.85 and its 200 day moving average is A$30.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.10%.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

