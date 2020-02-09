Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Major Shareholder Buys 77,500 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 227,498 shares of DURECT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $370,821.74.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 319.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

