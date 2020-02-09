Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $48,622.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

