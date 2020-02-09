Insider Buying: First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Purchases $50,550.00 in Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.77 on Friday. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $180.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

FNWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter worth $198,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

