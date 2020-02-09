Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases 50,917 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 50,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,473.23 ($52,108.67).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Raphael Lamm bought 14,605 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,928.97 ($14,843.24).

On Friday, January 31st, Raphael Lamm bought 6,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.47 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,522.50 ($6,753.55).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Raphael Lamm bought 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.51 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,150.00 ($32,021.28).

On Friday, January 24th, Raphael Lamm bought 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,670.00 ($33,808.51).

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Raphael Lamm bought 9,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm bought 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm bought 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm bought 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

L1 Long Short Fund stock opened at A$1.46 ($1.03) on Friday. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $967.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.