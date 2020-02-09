Insider Buying: Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

SURF stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Surface Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 176.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SURF shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 486,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.