Insider Buying: Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) Insider Acquires A$18,308.40 in Stock

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) insider Stephen Reed bought 250,800 shares of Xplore Wealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$18,308.40 ($12,984.68).

Shares of ASX XPL opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. Xplore Wealth Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.15 ($0.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and a P/E ratio of -48.50.

Get Xplore Wealth alerts:

Xplore Wealth Company Profile

Xplore Wealth Limited operates as an independent platform provider and investment administrator with a specialization in managed accounts in Australia. It offers platform, administration, and technology solutions to stockbrokers, wealth managers, and financial advisory firms. Its investment solutions include wrap and superannuation, managed discretionary account, and broking solutions.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Xplore Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xplore Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.