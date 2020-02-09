Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $22,300.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $22,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at $864,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

