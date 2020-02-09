Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $22,380.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $22,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at $867,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

