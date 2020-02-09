Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Sells $41,783.40 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael L. Manelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of Equity Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00.

EQR stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $73,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,033,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,478,000 after buying an additional 631,243 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,501,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.6% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,935,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

