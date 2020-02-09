Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells 422 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $42,605.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40.

Shares of POWI opened at $103.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.95. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.