Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $34,260.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $34,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after buying an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth about $18,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth about $27,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.