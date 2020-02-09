Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

