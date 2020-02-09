Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intuit by 421.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,633,000 after acquiring an additional 333,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intuit by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $294.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.83 and a 12-month high of $298.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

