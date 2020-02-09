iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after buying an additional 126,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 184,594 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 522,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after buying an additional 41,971 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 451,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

