iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IJH stock opened at $204.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

