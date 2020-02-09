iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,845,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 216,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $186.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.02 and a 52 week high of $187.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.