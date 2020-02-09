iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,865,000.

IWR opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

