J Michael Whitted Buys 1,000 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

NYSE HI opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.58%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 139.9% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

