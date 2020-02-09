James Cornelius Sells 550 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UMBF opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

