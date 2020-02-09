JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 157,283 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $200,979. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

