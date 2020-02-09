Jose A. Olivieri Acquires 4,400 Shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Jose A. Olivieri bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. FFBW Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Get FFBW alerts:

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%.

FFBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of FFBW worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.