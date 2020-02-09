JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 94,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,734,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

