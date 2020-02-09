Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells $67,836.16 in Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 197.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

