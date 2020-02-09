Mark C. Hood Sells 10,000 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) COO Mark C. Hood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,344.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GlobalSCAPE stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $14.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

