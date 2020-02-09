MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.