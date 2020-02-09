Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of MTX opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after buying an additional 163,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 279.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 147,201 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,369,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

