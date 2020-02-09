Mizuho Begins Coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.86.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

